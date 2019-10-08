Pura (PURA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Pura has traded down 77.5% against the US dollar. Pura has a market cap of $28,890.00 and $20.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pura coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007255 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pura Profile

PURA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 183,029,963 coins and its circulating supply is 176,247,469 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pura is mypura.io.

Buying and Selling Pura

Pura can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

