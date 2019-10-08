Qbao Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Qbao token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest and EXX. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $628,475.00 and $4,916.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000618 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, EXX, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.