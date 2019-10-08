QChi (QCH) Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. QChi has a market cap of $1.25 million and $149,905.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One QChi token can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00196140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.01024166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031575 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,397,823 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi.

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

