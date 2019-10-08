qiibee (QBX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a market cap of $770,072.00 and $21.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00194107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.01022046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090966 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,589,631 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.