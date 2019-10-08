QuarkChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.20 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $18.94 and $7.50. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $13.87 million and $5.20 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038525 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.05482375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000253 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,799,807,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,546,168,213 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.