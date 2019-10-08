Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $999,068.00 and approximately $2,352.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,331,447 coins and its circulating supply is 168,331,447 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

