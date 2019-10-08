Qwertycoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1,122.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 102,774,815,433 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

