Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.57

Shares of Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 203376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

