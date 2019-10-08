RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. RadNet has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, VP Mark Stolper sold 20,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $313,650.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $753,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,850 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RadNet by 34.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

