Rand Mining Ltd (ASX:RND) Plans $0.10 Interim Dividend

Rand Mining Ltd (ASX:RND) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rand Mining has a 1-year low of A$1.55 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of A$3.50 ($2.48).

Get Rand Mining alerts:

Rand Mining Company Profile

Rand Mining Limited explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 12.25% interest in East Kundana Joint Venture located to the west north west of Kalgoorlie and north east of Coolgardie. The company also holds a 50% interest in Seven Mile Hill Joint Venture in Western Australia.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.