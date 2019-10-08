Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) dropped 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.34, approximately 12,955,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 9,858,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,565.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,592.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $70,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $129,000.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.