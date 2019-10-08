Raven Protocol Trading 5% Higher This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $364,426.00 and $6,447.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00195583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01026543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.