RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RCI Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Shares of RICK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 75,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,870. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $47.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.