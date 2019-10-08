Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,979. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $265.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Reading International had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million.

In other news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $105,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 801,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

