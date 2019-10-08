Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Carlyle Group (CG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) recently:

10/7/2019 – The Carlyle Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2019 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/31/2019 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/16/2019 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.50.

CG traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,228. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Get The Carlyle Group LP alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 80,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,836,705.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,004,829 shares of company stock worth $93,349,143.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.