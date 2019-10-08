Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.05

Record Plc (LON:REC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.05 and traded as low as $32.60. Record shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 56,538 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $64.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.05.

In other news, insider James Wood-Collins sold 113,167 shares of Record stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £36,213.44 ($47,319.27).

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

