Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.