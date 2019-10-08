Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Regenxbio posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. Regenxbio’s revenue was down 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $250,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,991.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,662. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 41.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter worth about $69,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

RGNX traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 466,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $73.81.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

