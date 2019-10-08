Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,849,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 267,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,457,000 after purchasing an additional 171,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 933,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,966,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 217,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $55.53. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,951. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $61.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0462 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

