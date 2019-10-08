Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd accounts for about 3.2% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 36.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd alerts:

NYSE:MIY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,209. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.