Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Longbow Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS opened at $97.88 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.