Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of RNSHF remained flat at $$49.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Renishaw has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

