Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 645,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

