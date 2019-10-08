Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 439.29 ($5.74).

Several analysts recently commented on RTO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rentokil Initial to a “sector performer” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

RTO stock traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 455.30 ($5.95). 2,395,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 470.70 ($6.15). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 451.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 405.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.94%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

