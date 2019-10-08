REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.0745 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $3,475.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00195232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.01022444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00091124 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

