Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for U.S. Silica (SLCA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE: SLCA) recently:

10/7/2019 – U.S. Silica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – U.S. Silica was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

9/30/2019 – U.S. Silica had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – U.S. Silica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

9/10/2019 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

9/5/2019 – U.S. Silica had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $13.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 653,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,805. The company has a market capitalization of $580.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.55. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 348.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 81.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

