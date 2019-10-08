Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Trading Down 1.9%

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.02 and last traded at C$6.06, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.41 million and a PE ratio of 2.58.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

