Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

REV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

REV stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,230. Revlon has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $29.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Revlon by 49.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Revlon in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Revlon by 15.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Revlon by 120.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Revlon by 428.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

