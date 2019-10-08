RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $180.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. RingCentral traded as high as $177.99 and last traded at $174.22, approximately 1,642,659 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,271,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.72.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $6,194,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,491,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaibhav Agarwal sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $82,567.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,269.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,573 shares of company stock valued at $56,946,586. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4,365.75 and a beta of 0.83.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

