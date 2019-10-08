Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Rio Silver Inc (CVE:RYO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Rio Silver Company Profile (CVE:RYO)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Niñobamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in southeast of Lima in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; and the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.