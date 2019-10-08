Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $21.14 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $21.14 million and $1.32 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016069 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000789 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Ethfinex, Binance, Gate.io, DragonEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, Bittrex, OKEx, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

