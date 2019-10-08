River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 46,600 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 177,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Bank of America downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

Shares of AMG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 536,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.77 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,013,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.77 per share, with a total value of $584,905.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

