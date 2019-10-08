River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL traded up $6.19 on Friday, reaching $227.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,353,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,324,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day moving average of $201.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 30th. New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,090 shares of company stock valued at $77,691,639. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.