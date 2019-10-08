River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.31 Million Position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) by 93.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757,670 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $33,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,040 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APRN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.51.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.49. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

