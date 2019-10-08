River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 9,490 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,688,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,219. The company has a market capitalization of $346.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.