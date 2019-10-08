River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $2.17 Million Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth $102,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIME opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -567.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 150,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $6,427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,052,465.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,882 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $247,102.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,632 shares of company stock valued at $18,252,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

