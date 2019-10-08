Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.06

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$64.06 and last traded at C$64.06, with a volume of 82341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.99. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

