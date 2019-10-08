Rotharium (RTH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32,271.00

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $32,271.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00010960 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00196478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.01027100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091947 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.