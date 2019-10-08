Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €108.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €108.00 ($125.58) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

SIE has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €119.43 ($138.87).

SIE stock traded down €1.50 ($1.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €94.92 ($110.37). 1,902,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €99.63. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

