Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.28 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

