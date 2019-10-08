Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,533 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1945 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.