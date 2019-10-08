RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Edward W. Moore Sells 6,127 Shares

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,123.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RPM International stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 537,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 49.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Group raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

