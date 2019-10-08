RWE (FRA:RWE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.12

RWE AG (FRA:RWE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.12 and traded as high as $28.22. RWE shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 2,074,932 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RWE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.27 ($30.55).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.12.

About RWE (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

