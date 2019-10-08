Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $243,420.00 and approximately $410.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,296.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.02210784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.02852102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00697894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00685095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00056703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00455599 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012111 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 14,771,810 coins and its circulating supply is 14,654,497 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

