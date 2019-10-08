Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) Reaches Market Cap of $9.48 Million

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Exchange Coin has a market cap of $9.48 million and $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00697970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035128 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00072318 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013603 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange. Safe Exchange Coin’s official website is safex.io.

Safe Exchange Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

