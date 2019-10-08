SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Million

Analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce sales of $3.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 million and the highest is $15.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 million to $30.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $101.00 million, with estimates ranging from $39.27 million to $220.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.27.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $1,284,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $139.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,821. The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.56.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

