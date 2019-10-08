Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.79. 1,155,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,554,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

