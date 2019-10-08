Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

VZ stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,744,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,702. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

