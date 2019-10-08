SaluS Price Hits $10.69 on Top Exchanges (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, SaluS has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00130054 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. SaluS has a market cap of $10.82 million and $2,008.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035251 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00072648 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,257.36 or 1.00424859 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000708 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001826 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.