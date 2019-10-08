Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Down 5.6%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84, 1,102,343 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 406,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Savara from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Savara from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Savara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.20.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

